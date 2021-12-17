Update: 15-year-old who left home on bike has been found safe

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Update: Andover teen who left home on bike has been found safe

Authorities had asked for the public's help finding the teenager.
Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy.

Authorities say they have located a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing after leaving her Twin Cities home earlier this week.

Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy left her Andover home on a black mountain bike around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in an alert that afternoon. Her family hadn't seen her since. 

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office put out an update saying Kennedy "has been located and is safe." 

"Thank you to all who participated in keeping an eye out for her," the sheriff's office added, noting the incident is still being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

