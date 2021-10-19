October 20, 2021
Update: At least 1 dead after 'serious crash' on I-94 in St. Michael



That side of the highway is expected to be closed for at least a few hours.
At least one person is dead following a "serious crash" on I-94 in the northwest Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon.

The Rogers Police Department said the wreck happened on westbound I-94 in St. Michael, at about 2:40 p.m. 

MnDOT's 511 map said that side of I-94 was closed, and likely would be for up to three hours. As of about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the freeway had reopened. But not before drivers were rerouted to northbound trunk highway 101. As of 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol initially described it as an "injury crash." But at about 4 p.m., State Patrol PIO Lt. Gordon Shank said it is a fatal crash, meaning at least one person died. 

The number of people and vehicles involved and the extent of additional injuries isn't yet known.

