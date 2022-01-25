Skip to main content

Update: Authorities locate owner of abandoned, scorched snowmobile

There wasn't much left beyond the frame and a few other large, metal parts.
benton county snowmobile jan 2022 crop

Minnesota authorities have found the owner of an abandoned snowmobile found melted on a frozen lake.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help figuring out who left the burnt wreckage behind on Little Rock Lake last week. The vehicle was destroyed (see the photo above), with just the frame and a few other large, metal parts still recognizable. 

On Wednesday, the office provided a brief update: That morning, authorities were able to get in touch with the left-behind snowmobile's owner. 

Sheriff Troy Heck said the incident is still under investigation, so they can't say much else. However, Heck said the owner blamed the fire on a "mechanical malfunction."

Minnesota DNR CO Ryan Hanna previously told Bring Me The News the person responsible could face some form of littering charge, as they essentially left behind a "pile of rubble."

"It would have been one thing if they would have reported it to us, and obviously we can work with them," Hanna said Tuesday. "For them to just kind of leave it and just kind of call it quits, that's where I start to have issues."

You can read our original story from Tuesday afternoon below.

Original story

Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of a curious discovery: A snowmobile burnt almost beyond recognition, abandoned on a frozen lake.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office learned of the left-behind vehicle around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, with a citizen reporting the scorched snowmobile out on the ice of Little Rock Lake, according to a news release. There, about 50 feet from the shore on the lake's east side, deputies found a snowmobile chassis that had been "completely consumed" by fire, 

"It essentially melted the snowmobile because it got so hot," DNR Conservation Officer Ryan Hanna, who was looped in to the investigation, told Bring Me The News. The caller hadn't seen the blaze, only the aftermath, and by the time authorities got there the remains were already cold to the touch, Hanna said.

Related: 'It's disgusting': Anglers dumping sewage on to popular ice fishing lake

Deputies on the site found the snowmobile's frame and a few other "substantial" metal parts were all that survived the fire, and had since become firmly trapped in the frozen lake surface, the sheriff's office said. Unable to find any identifying marks (such as a VIN) that might lead them to the owner, authorities left the scene. They planned to return at a later date, once they determined how to get the debris out of the ice.

Then things got even a bit more peculiar.

Five days later, someone called to say portions of the burnt snowmobile had been removed from the ice and dumped along the side of nearby Sucker Creek Road NW. And indeed, deputies found snowmobile parts left on the roadside.

Now authorities are trying to figure out what happened and who is responsible.

"You've got a big ball of flame on Little Rock Lake and nobody reports it?" Hanna told Bring Me The News, later adding: "It would have been one thing if they would have reported it to us, and obviously we can work with them. For them to just kind of leave it and just kind of call it quits, that's where I start to have issues."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said evidence at the scene suggests the snowmobile began leaking a combustible fluid which then ignited, but nothing is certain right now. Hanna said there's not much to go off of, other than a few footprints and the "pile of rubble" that was left behind. 

The person responsible could face some form of littering charge if identified, he said.

Anyone who knows what happened or who might be involved is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301,

Next Up

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

What to know about new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The former Wall Street trader is an analytics guru who appreciates collaboration.

metro transit southwest light rail green line extension construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman: 'That head coach has to have a relationship with that QB'

"I think the No. 1 thing you’re looking for is that head coach has to have a relationship with that quarterback."

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

Related

Foot Lake willmar Greg Gjerdingen Flickr
Minnesota Life

MN lakes have 2 fewer weeks of ice cover versus 50 years ago

The cascading effects of the warming climate threaten the state's valuable outdoors.

flickr - usfws midwest region - deer buck
MN News

Large buck illegally shot with crossbow in city limits, DNR investigating

The animal's antlers were removed and its carcass left on the side of the road.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

Flickr - black bear walking fence line - Dan Ox
Minnesota Life

DNR: Property owner complains about black bear, refuses to take down feeders

A lesson in what not to do if a black bear comes into your yard.

winter SUV car pixabay CROP
MN News

Sheriff's office issues reminder after recent auto thefts

Twice in the past week, vehicles have been stolen from gas station parking lots.

Pixabay - Crappie fish
Minnesota Life

MN DNR: Please call us if you find a large group of dead fish

The agency says hot weather might be contributing to recent die-offs.

pixabay gun holding - CROP
MN News

'Extraordinarily bad idea': MN sheriff urges locals against firing 'warning shots'

The sheriff has seen a "handful" of warning shot incidents lately in response to possible prowlers.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
MN News

Notable uptick in BWIs on Lake Minnetonka over 4th of July weekend

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota DNR provided BWI figures.