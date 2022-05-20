UPDATE: Body found in vehicle trunk in Mound is that of a boy

Orono police say officers found a boy's body inside the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning.

The Orono Police Department said the incident is believed to be "domestic related" and two individuals have been arrested.

According to police, officers received a report around 7 a.m. of a suspicious silver car being driven on its tire rim with the back window smashed.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard and noticed blood inside the car while speaking to the female driver.

Officers then found a juvenile male's body in the trunk.

"This is an active investigation, multiple scenes are being processed, there is no risk to the public and two individuals are in custody at this time," Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok announced at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

