Update: Holy Angels evacuated over bomb threat, school says

A bomb threat left on school voicemail led to an evacuation of Academy of Holy Angels High School Tuesday.

School leaders, in a message to parents that afternoon, offered new details about what had initially been described only as an "unforeseen emergency." An unknown individual called the school early Tuesday and left a voicemail "implying an explosive device posed a threat to the school."

At about 7 a.m., school administrators and the Richfield Police Department decided to evacuate the building. The school also canceled classes for the day.

"Students who were in the building were directed by faculty to the Southwest Dome to wait for return rides home. Those who had not yet arrived on campus were instructed to return home," the school's message said.

Explosive detection K-9s were brought in to scour the school, and by 9:30 a.m. authorities gave the all-clear that the campus was safe. In-person school will resume Wednesday on a late-start schedule.

The school's leaders said a "similar threat" was issued toward an Academy of the Holy Angels school in New Jersey. Richfield police are working with law enforcement in New Jersey in the investigation.

"We thank you for your cooperation and want you to know that the safety of our students and staff is foremost in our minds, which is why we enacted today's evacuation and are ready to return to school tomorrow," Academy of Holy Angels' leaders concluded.

