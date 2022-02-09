Skip to main content
Update: Missing 21-year-old 'vulnerable adult' found safe, MPD says

Police had asked for the public's help locating her.

Update: The Minneapolis Police Department said late Wednesday afternoon that a missing 21-year-old has been located.

"She is now safe and receiving the support she needs," the department said. They'd asked for the public's help finding her, after she hadn't been seen since Tuesday.

The original story from Wednesday morning can  be found below.

Original story

A 21-year-old woman police describe as a "vulnerable adult" is missing.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Ashley Murray was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of 46th Avenue South, not far from Minnehaha Academy High School. She has since disappeared, with the police department asking for anyone who sees Murray or knows where she might be to call 911 "right away."

Murray is described as a "vulnerable adult," standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing around 240 pounds. She has light brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks.

Police said she is carrying two backpacks and, when last seen, was wearing tied-dyed blue jeans along with a pink jacket that has black fur

