November 17, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Update: Missing New Prague woman found, heading back to Minnesota

Authorities say she was located in Idaho, heading eastbound in her vehicle.
Author:
Jewison MN United 2

The New Prague woman reported missing after not showing up for work has been located.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said Idaho state troopers located Pamela Jewison in her vehicle, traveling eastbound on I-90. She told authorities she'd been visiting a friend in Seattle, and that she was heading back to Minnesota, according to the sheriff's office.

She is no longer considered a missing person and the investigation is complete, the sheriff's office added.

The original story from Tuesday morning is below.

Original story

A Minnesota woman who did not show up for work Friday hasn't been seen or heard from since, and authorities are tracking a potential lead three states away.

Pamela Jewison's husband reported her missing to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office around 5:20 p.m. Friday, after the 50-year-old New Prague woman did not show up for work, Sheriff Brett Mason said in a news release Tuesday. Family members and deputies tried to make contact with her, but were unable to do so. 

A review of home security camera footage showed her leaving the house Friday morning in her 2015, silver-colored GMC Yukon Denali. No close friends or family have heard from Jewison since then, the sheriff's office said.

A post from the Minnesota United Facebook group says when last seen, she was wearing a maroon crew neck sweatshirt with a black North Face vest, had her hair in a pony tail and was not wearing glasses.

Jewison MN United photo Facebook Nov 2021

The sheriff's office received a possible lead Monday, however, from Idaho.

The Post Falls Police Department, which is just a few miles from the Washington state border, said the city's automated license plate reader on I-90 collected license plate information from Jewison's vehicle. It was traveling west at the time, authorities said. 

But as of Tuesday morning, Jewison's whereabouts remain unknown and loved ones are worried about her. Law enforcement in the Post Falls area as well as in Minnesota will continue to investigate in an attempt to find Jewison and her vehicle, the sheriff's office said. 

