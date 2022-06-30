Use of car seat in crash that killed child still under investigation

Police say an investigation is still active relating to the use of a car seat in a fatal crash that killed a 2-year-old last week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the toddler as Razak Rahim Kallo, from Brooklyn Park, on Wednesday. The Maple Grove Police Department said the vehicle the child was in was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park, who is the boy's mother.

An investigation shows that on June 23, the mother was driving westbound on County Road 81 when she attempted to make a left turn against oncoming traffic. A 36-year-old Zimmerman man was driving a van eastbound on County Road 81 when he crashed into the 31-year-old's vehicle.

"Based on witness statements, evidence collected, and information from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the proper use of the car seat remains under investigation," police said in an update on Thursday.

The mother was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.