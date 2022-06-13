USS Minneapolis-St. Paul crew saves boater on US-Canada border

Just a few weeks after it was officially commissioned in Duluth, the crew of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul were called into action on their way to the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Navy says the new Littoral Combat ship was called into action on the St. Lawrence River June 3, rescuing the pilot of a motor boat who became stranded.

The motor boat was taking on water at Cat Island Shoals, located between Lake Ontario and the City of Montreal.

The navy ship diverted course to provide help, deploying a rigid-hull inflatable boat "to rescue the stranded mariner" and take him to a Fire Rescue boat.

"I’m happy and thankful that we were prepared and ready to respond in the event of a worst case scenario,” said Camron Bates, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul's Primary Search and Rescue (SAR) Swimmer.

The ship was commissioned in Duluth on May 22. Its home port is Mayport, Florida.