USS Minneapolis-St. Paul officially launched in Duluth ceremony

It's the first U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned in Minnesota.

The U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship was commissioned in Duluth Saturday.

A commissioning ceremony was held for the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul on Lake Superior. Among those attending the ceremony were Gov. Tim Walz, 5th District Rep. Pete Stauber, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

4th District Rep. Betty McCollum, who represents St. Paul, was the ceremony’s principal speaker.

“The strength of America’s national security, and the democratic values we hold dear, are being tested today like they have not been in decades,” McCollum said.

“I can think of no two names that represent that strength more than Minneapolis and Saint Paul.”

The almost 400-foot ship, which carries a crew of 110, was launched in 2019 and completed trials a year later. It was then sent to the Navy last fall.

It’s the second ship to honor both Minneapolis and St. Paul with its name, with the first being launched in 1983, and the first U.S. Navy ship to ever be commissioned in Minnesota.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, and its home port will be at a base in Florida. It will leave Duluth for Florida on Monday.

Here's a timelapse video showing its entry to Duluth:

