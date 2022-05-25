Uvalde massacre: MN schools react with horror, increase security

Skip to main content
Uvalde massacre: Minnesota schools react with horror, increase security

Uvalde massacre: Minnesota schools react with horror, increase security

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

Some schools in Minnesota are increasing security measures after a teen gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

It's the latest school shooting inflicted upon America, with reports from Texas stating the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Ramos, who was raised locally but may have been born in North Dakota, is believed to have used a handgun and possible a rifle to carry out the massacre. A local state senator said that Ramos had bought two AR-15 style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday.

A school police officer engaged Ramos when he got to the building, but was shot. Ramos, who was also wearing Kevlar body armor, traded shots with other police and tactical units inside the school and was eventually killed, but not before he had exacted a terrible toll.

The shooting has prompted immediate calls from Democrats to enact the kind of gun safety legislation that has failed repeatedly to pass in the 10 years since the Sandy Hook massacre, which most Republicans have opposed.

Meanwhile, Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz called for more armed police at schools, despite the presence of police not preventing Tuesday's events, and accused Democrats of politicizing the shooting.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz ordered that flags at state and federal buildings be flown at half-mast following the shooting. 

At the school level, Shakopee Public Schools responded to the horror by announcing it will be enhancing its security over the coming days.

"School should and must be a place where students are safe and secure," the district said. "As an added precaution, our administrators and staff will be extra vigilant in the coming days. 

"We are also working with our local law enforcement officials to have an increased police presence in and around our buildings for the next few days."

Minneapolis Public Schools added to the growing feeling of helplessness being expressed in the wake of another mass killing.

"Our children are suffering. We witnessed again a horrific shooting in a school in Texas and we weep and ask why," it said. "Our country can do better than this. We have to. Our hearts are with the students, staff and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."

A similar reaction came from Education Minnesota, which called for gun safety action.

"School should be one of the safest places for our students," it said. "Sickened and heartbroken by the devastating news out of Uvalde today. It doesn't have to be this way."

