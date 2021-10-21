Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

COVID protection is just a shot away for those attending the Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis this Sunday.

If you haven't had your COVID vaccine yet, or if you're Waiting on a Friend to get theirs, the State of Minnesota has announced it'll hosting a vaccination clinic outside U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 24, as tens of thousands prepare to see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards et. al strut their stuff.

The site will be open to all members of the public aged 12 and up, with no concert ticket required – though those looking for a booster shot will need to be eligible for one and bring their original vaccination card with them (or an electronic copy of it).

The clinic will be located on the plaza next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station, and will be open for shots between 3-8 p.m.

It will be administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

“We are pleased to support the Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccination efforts in partnership with the Rolling Stones concert,” says Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with the State of Minnesota while inviting fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium for this great event.”

Walk-ins will be accepted, but you can also make an appointment right here.

You can find out if you're eligible for a booster here.