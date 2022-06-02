Skip to main content
Van stolen in Minneapolis with 5 kids inside; arrest made

Police in Minneapolis are still investigating if the man they arrested was involved in the kidnapping of the five children this past weekend.

Google Maps

A man has been arrested for the theft of a van that had five kids inside, which was stolen in Minneapolis at the weekend when the parents stepped away from the running vehicle.

Police say the incident happened near East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South in south Minneapolis on Sunday just before 3 p.m. Officers learned that the parents stepped away from their running 2007 silver Honda Odyssey van when an unknown man jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

Five kids were inside at the time, with their ages ranging from 1 to 11 years old. 

According to police, the 11-year-old boy convinced the suspect to let him and his brothers out of the van. The suspect stopped near the intersection of 29th Street East and 12th Avenue East and let the five kids out of the van. He then fled the area.

The 11-year-old boy called his parents soon after and the family was reunited, according to MPD. 

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, police found a vehicle matching the description of the one that was stolen days prior, with the license plate also a match.

Police pulled over the driver near 29th Street East and Bloomington Avenue. He has been booked into Hennepin County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. A woman passenger was identified and released the same day. 

Police are still investigating whether the suspect is the same man who stole the vehicle with the kids inside.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

