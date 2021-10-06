October 6, 2021
Vandalism at Muslim cemetery being investigated as possible bias crime
Publish date:

Vandalism at Muslim cemetery being investigated as possible bias crime

CAIR MN says the incident in rural Dakota County is "attempted arson."
Author:

CAIR MN

CAIR MN says the incident in rural Dakota County is "attempted arson."

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an allegation that a recent incident at the site of a Muslim cemetery was motivated by bias. 

According to the sheriff's office, the Farmington Fire Department responded to an odor of gas at a vacant building at 1120 220th St. W in Castle Rock Township at 2 a.m. Monday. 

The fire department located the gas leak and shut off the gas to the building. 

Later that day, the owner of the Al Maghfirah Cemetery reported damage to the building, including to the garage door, a broken window, cut gas lines and cut electrical wires, the sheriff's office said. The owner also reported tires were dumped inside the building.

CAIR MN says more than 30 tires were "strategically placed" inside the building.

CAIR MN says more than 30 tires were "strategically placed" inside the building.

It's unclear when this happened, as the owner of the property hasn't been there since Aug. 27, the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office is "investigating an allegation that the act was motivated by bias" and anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call Detective Fitzgerald at 651-438-4729.

And the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota (CAIR MN) is asking state and federal law enforcement to investigate the motive for the "apparent attempted arson."

“An explosion and resulting fire were thankfully averted in what appears to be the latest hate attack on the Muslim community,” CAIR MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a news release Tuesday. “We call on local, state and federal law enforcement agencies – including the FBI – to investigate a possible bias motive for this failed arson attack against a Muslim institution.” 

CAIR MN says more than 30 tires were "strategically placed" inside the building and a "large gas pipe" was cut inside, with the person or people responsible "possibly seeking an explosion and subsequent fire."

There has been opposition to the Al Maghfirah Cemetery Association's proposal to turn the property into a Muslim cemetery. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The association bought the former nursery in 2014 and Castle Rock Township rejected its proposal to turn it into a cemetery, citing the potential loss of a "lot of tax base," MPR News reported. The association mounted a legal battle and in 2016 a Dakota County District Judge ruled in favor of the cemetery, saying the township's decision was "arbitrary and capricious."

This week's incident is the second time the cemetery was vandalized. In 2017, the property was damaged and a message reading "Leave, you R dead" was spray-painted on a wall.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The demand for testing was up 10% last week compared to the week prior.

Mapleton
MN News

Racism allegations grab headlines in small town Minnesota

An in-school incident led to more disputes at a football game and a subsequent protest.

split rock lighthouse, gma
Travel

'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.

stetson body camera footage
MN News

Video shows officers talking about 'hunting' protesters during George Floyd unrest

Officers were using less-lethal rounds on protesters five days after Floyd was killed.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6

40 deaths are included in today's report.

Community Commons MOA - 6
MN Shopping

9 new retailers moving in to Mall of America's Community Commons

The local vendors get to operate rent-free at the megamall for the first few months.

cemetery vandalism
MN News

Vandalism at Muslim cemetery being investigated as possible bias crime

CAIR MN says the incident in rural Dakota County is "attempted arson."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

If the Vikings keep losing, should they trade Cousins before the deadline?

The trade deadline is Nov. 2, giving the Vikings three games to get back on track.

Bloomington Wentworth scene - 2021-09-27 - J Nelson 2
MN News

Woman found dead in Bloomington dumpster is identified

Her boyfriend has been charged in her death.

Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 9.17.42 PM
MN News

Pair arrested for murder in St. Paul after allegedly striking man with car

The victim is a man in his 20s.

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Related

Chesed Shel Emes cemetery
MN News

Twin Cities Jewish cemetery vandalized, investigation underway

No arrests have been made yet.

MN News

Muslim civil rights group sues MN town that rejected Islamic cemetery

Vandalism grand marais
MN News

Grand Marais is being plagued by a serial vandal

Someone has been tagging vehicles across the city.

Masjid Al-Nur mosque vandalism.
MN News

Mosque in north Minneapolis vandalized with hate speech

This is the mosque attended by MN Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 8.03.52 AM
MN News

Racist vandalism under investigation in Washington County

The incidents occurred in Scandia and May Township.

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally ejected in crash after fleeing deputy in Dakota County

The crash happened in rural Dakota County around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

frances mosley vandals
MN News

Suspect finally arrested after elderly woman's home vandalized 9 times

The 44-year-old is being held in Hennepin County Jail.

MN News

Judge rules Dakota County township must allow Islamic Cemetery