October 20, 2021
Vandals target longstanding Duluth soup kitchen, transitional housing site

Duluth Police Department, Facebook

Union Gospel Mission has been operating in the city since 1922.
Vandals targeted a Duluth soup kitchen and transitional housing provider over the weekend, damaging the building's exterior.

Union Gospel Mission was hit sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, the Duluth Police Department said. A staff member with the organization reported the damage to the structure, at 219 E. 1st St., Monday morning.

The vandals defaced the building's exterior with graffiti, tore down signs and damaged siding.

The Duluth Police Department said it is looking for suspects, and asked anyone with information to call 218-730-5160.

Union Gospel Mission Duluth has operated for nearly 100 years, opening in 1922 with the goal of providing food, shelter and hope, the organization's website says.

It is the oldest soup kitchen north of the Twin Cities metro, the Duluth News Tribune has previously reported

It now serves 85,000 hot meals every year, pivoting to curbside meals when COVID hit. The nonprofit also operates the Martin Inn — a 20-unit transitional housing site — in the space above.

