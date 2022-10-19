Skip to main content
Vehicle of interest identified in Maple Grove Village Hall fire

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Maple Grove Fire Department

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that police had linked the village hall fire to a recent arson at the Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery. This was a mistake based upon a misreading of the police statement. There is a no link between the fires. We apologize for the error.

A fire that caused extensive smoke damage to the historic Maple Grove Village Hall Tuesday night has been deemed an act of arson, with police releasing an image of a vehicle possibly connected to the blaze.

The Maple Grove Police Department provided the update Tuesday afternoon after firefighters spent an hour extinguishing the flames earlier that morning.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest that was near the scene of the fire Tuesday night. A photo supplied by the department shows what appears to be a 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox with dark colored rims and a black antenna on the roof. 

VehicleOfInterestArsonMapleGrove

Authorities are asking the public near the area of the 9300 block of Fernbrook Lane North to check their doorbell cameras between 8:30 -9:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SUV.

Police add some persons of interest "have been identified" in the case but the investigation remains active. 

The historic site was used as primary offices from 1939-1975. It was most recently being used for park and recreation programming, according to Fire Chief Tim Bush.

The incident comes after a series of deliberate fires at the John H. Stevens House in Minneapolis, which has been set ablaze on three occasions since Aug. 30, with the most recent fire happening on Oct. 1.

A Prior Lake man was sentenced to seven years in prison for setting the Eagan Town Hall on fire in 2013, KARE 11 reported

If you have any information regarding the Maple Grove Village Hall fire, you're asked to reach out to the police department at 763-494-6237 or email Detective Sam Valerius at svalerius@maplegrovemn.gov.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

