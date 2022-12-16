Veteran, family-of-nine see home destroyed by electrical fire

An Andover family of nine is raising money after their house was destroyed in an fire earlier this week.

Christian Wagner set up a Go Fund Me after his family home in Andover was left a “total loss” following an electrical fire earlier this week.

Christian Wager is one of seven siblings in his family, along with his two parents. His father is an Army veteran, the fundraiser notes.

The family and their dog were unharmed, but the family’s four cats died in the fire.

Money raised will go toward cremation services for the cats, as well as essentials like clothes and shoes for the family.

As of Friday, the fundraiser had reached just over $1,700 of its $10,000 goal. Here's a picture of the damage posted by Wagner.