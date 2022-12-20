Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

A victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley has been identified by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Calvin Lavell Garron, 51, of Fridley, was found lying in the road at about 5:17 p.m. Friday near the 6000 block of East River Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a driver struck Garron while he was walking near the road and left the scene. The vehicle could have front-end damage as a result, however, no description of the vehicle has been provided.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

Police noted at the time of his death, Garron was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying personal items in a plastic bag.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information on the case to call (763)-427-1212.

An investigation remains active.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.