Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

St. Paul Police.

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man in St. Paul on Wednesday have made an arrest.

St. Paul Police Department announced Friday that a 20-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

He's accused of carrying out the shooting that killed 26-year-old Erick Stevens in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Police had been called to the 700 block of Edmund Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found Stevens suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His death marked the 15th homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
