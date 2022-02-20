Victim in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Golden Valley

The incident occurred at around 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

One person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Golden Valley Saturday night.

At around 8:35 p.m., Golden Valley police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North.

Multiple shots were fired, and one victim was injured. The victim required hospitalization and is in critical condition, according to a Saturday report from the City of Golden Valley.

An initial investigation found that the incident involved two vehicles traveling in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters