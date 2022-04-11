Victim in fatal Burnsville crash ID'd as Lakeville North student

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner.

"With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.

Kohner, 16, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which notes that she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Burnsville Police Department was notified of the crash near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue at 6:26 a.m. Saturday, with three people in the vehicle "who all appeared to be teenagers."

Kohner died at the scene. The other two were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where they were in critical condition. Their identities and current condition are unknown.

Police believe the trio are the same that officers had seen earlier at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn (14201 Nicollet Ave.), where officers had been called to check on a noise complaint.

"When officers arrived, they noticed three people get into a vehicle and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," Burnsville PD said. "Officers later located the vehicle after it had crashed, and believed the crash victims to be same people who had left the hotel."

This report has yet to be officially confirmed, neither has it been revealed who was driving at the time of the crash.

School counselors, psychologists and social workers have been made available to students and staff at the school. Anyone in need of urgent help should call the Dakota County Crisis Response line at 952-891-7171.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.