Victim in I-90 crash was storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico

Martha Llanos Rodriguez died in the wreck on I-90.

Martha Llanos, Facebook

The woman killed in a crash on I-90 during Wednesday's severe weather is a meteorologist from Mexico City who was in a vehicle with other storm-chasers at the time.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim of the crash as Martha Llanos Rodriguez, 30. She was in a hatchback car that stopped to avoid fallen power lines on I-90, only to then be struck by a following semi-truck.

Llanos is a meteorologist based in the Mexican capital, and joined three other weather specialists to follow the storms that unfolded in the Midwest on Wednesday.

Her last tweet was posted at 5:11 p.m., about 45 minutes before the crash was reported east of Worthington. It noted it was "Day 1" of her storm chasing log, and after arriving in Nebraska the group had continued north "in search of some formation."

"Now in Iowa, heading to Minnesota," she tweeted.

As well as preparing forecasts for Mexico City, Llanos' bio states she also contributed to the creation of the city's Severe Weather Early Warning System.

She was also the co-founder of the Juventud Mexicana frente al Cambio Climático, a youth group created in 2009 to inform people about and combat against human-caused climate change.

In the vehicle with her was Bradford Scott Barrett, 42, from Maryland, an experienced meteorologist who has worked at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research; Diego Campos, 37, and Aldo Alberto Viscarra-Avilez, 33, who are both meteorologists from Chile.

Barrett is in a life-threatening condition following the crash. 

Campos told the Star Tribune that the three men had picked Llanos up from the airport in Omaha, and it was her first experience storm-chasing.

The three men were injured in the crash, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Victim in I-90 crash was storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico

Martha Llanos Rodriguez died in the wreck on I-90.

