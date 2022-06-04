Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified.

Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud.

Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

Authorities note that the vehicle was so heavily damaged they initially could not identify the model or Sabriye.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, but the Star Tribune reports local Muslim leaders are calling for Sabriye's death to be investigated as a hate crime.

"In keeping with Minnesota law, we will release all public information from our investigation once the investigation is closed. In the meantime, we appreciate the public’s patience as the investigation continues," Chief of Police Dave Bentrud said in a statement Friday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.