Skip to main content
Woman killed in Michigan in 1994 finally identified as missing Minnesotan

Woman killed in Michigan in 1994 finally identified as missing Minnesotan

Shelley Rae Kephart went missing from Hennepin County more than 28 years ago.

Ottawa County Sheriff

Shelley Rae Kephart went missing from Hennepin County more than 28 years ago.

The victim of a homicide in Michigan in 1994 whose identity has been unknown ever since has finally been confirmed as a Minnesota woman who went missing a year earlier.

The Ottawa County Cold Case Team announced this week that it has finally confirmed the identity of the homicide more than 27 years ago, after reopening the cold case investigation in February of last year.

The victim has been identified as Shelly Rae Kephart, AKA Shelly Rae Christian. She was 29 years old when she went missing from Hennepin County in 1993.

The cold case team says her family was contacted in September, and DNA samples were taken, leading to her identification.

"The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believes the identification of Shelly will provide closure for family, and investigative direction for Cold Case Detectives as we move forward," it said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 1-877-88 SILENT. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 7.29.00 AM
MN News

Victim of 1994 Michigan cold case murder ID'd as missing Minnesotan

Shelley Rae Kephart went missing from Hennepin County more than 28 years ago.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Did the Vikings wait too long to fire Zimmer, Spielman?

This wasn’t just ugly. This was ugly, ugly.

walz flanagan lorie shaull flickr
MN News

Gov. proposes 'Walz Checks' for most Minnesotans

The governor wants to use $700 million of the state's surplus to fund the payments.

Hutch crash booking photo
MN News

Walz, Flanagan call on Hennepin Co. sheriff to resign

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

line 3 enbridge portage lake hubbard county mn tony webster flickr
MN News

Months after missing deadline, Enbridge says Line 3 aquifer breach is fixed

The company told Bring Me The News it "successfully stopped the flow of groundwater" at the site.

canada bodies found
MN News

Baby, teenager among 4 found dead along MN, Canada border

Authorities believe all four froze to death.

unsplash roller rink skates CROP
Minnesota Life

Former roller rink, tennis courts will become new sports hub

The Wooddale Fun Zone has been closed since spring of 2020.

hibachi daruma
MN Food & Drink

Popular hibachi food truck opens second Twin Cities restaurant

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

20211128_Vikings_49ers_REG12_0144 (1)
MN Vikings

What changes are coming to the Vikings' offensive line?

Once again, Minnesota has work to do to figure out its interior spots

Kris Ehresmann
MN News

One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

summit beach park orono
MN News

Plan to develop Orono park on hold after Daytons object

The Dayton family donated the land to the city for the park in the 1970s.

covid nurse doctor hospital wikimedia commons
MN Coronavirus

Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Related

MN News

Police dig up farm looking for clues in 1995 cold case.

Becky Jo Look went missing more than 22 years ago.

MN News

Arrest made in 1993 Minneapolis cold case murder

Jeanne Ann Childs was killed at her apartment almost 26 years ago.

Screen Shot 2019-02-13 at 2.11.13 PM
MN News

Burned remains identified 49 years later as missing U of M student

Gloria Frieda Rieken went missing in November 1970.

MN News

Police, FBI make arrest in 1991 Minneapolis cold case

A 56-year-old man from South St. Paul was arrested on Tuesday.

Ethan Broad
MN News

Man arrested for murder of missing 19-year-old woman

Dystynee Avery went missing more than two weeks ago.

Jeanne Ann Childs
MN News

Isanti businessman, father charged in 1993 cold case murder

He's accused of killing 35-year-old Jeanne Ann Childs in Minneapolis.

Nancy Dougherty
MN News

Arrest made in connection to 1986 Chisholm homicide cold case

The suspect, now 52, is accused of killing a woman 34 years ago.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Michigan man pleads guilty to hit-and-run that injured Edina student

The 26-year-old went around a school bus as the teen boarded.