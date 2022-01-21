Victim of 1994 Michigan cold case murder ID'd as missing Minnesotan

The victim of a homicide in Michigan in 1994 whose identity has been unknown ever since has finally been confirmed as a Minnesota woman who went missing a year earlier.

The Ottawa County Cold Case Team announced this week that it has finally confirmed the identity of the homicide more than 27 years ago, after reopening the cold case investigation in February of last year.

The victim has been identified as Shelly Rae Kephart, AKA Shelly Rae Christian. She was 29 years old when she went missing from Hennepin County in 1993.

The cold case team says her family was contacted in September, and DNA samples were taken, leading to her identification.

"The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believes the identification of Shelly will provide closure for family, and investigative direction for Cold Case Detectives as we move forward," it said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 1-877-88 SILENT.

