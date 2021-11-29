Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Victim of deadly 'accidental' shooting in Brooklyn Center identified as 23-year-old Duluth woman

The 23-year-old died three days after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.
Author:

The woman who was shot in the head in a truck in Brooklyn Center has been identified as a 23-year-old Duluth woman. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced late Sunday night that 23-year-old Gabrielle Agnes Johnson died Nov. 14 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, three days after the deadly shot was fired. 

The medical examiner says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide. She was shot while sitting in a pickup truck on the 5600 block of North Girard Avenue, at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 11. 

Charged in the shooting is Julius Smith, 24, of Brooklyn Center, who is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Johnson as she was sitting in the front seat of a red pickup truck, with Smith sitting behind her.

When questioned by police, witnesses identified Smith as being the person who fired the shot, and "generally described the shooting as an accident," the criminal complaint says. 

Smith, however, tried to suggest that the occupants of the car had been robbed by two men at gunpoint through the window, and that one of the assailants' guns had gone off when he tried to knock it out of his hand, thinking it was a fake.

However, investigators were able to find surveillance footage that allegedly disproved Smith's version of events, and corroborated what the witnesses said.

Smith has been charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter – culpable negligence causing unreasonable risk.

Next Up

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Victim of 'accidental' shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Duluth woman

The 23-year-old died three days after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.

ambulance
MN News

Motorist dead after crashing into utility pole in south Minneapolis

The crash happened Saturday night in the South Uptown neighborhood.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Merwin Liquors Mounds View
MN News

Police shoot, kill man inside Mounds View liquor store

It follows an alleged armed carjacking outside a nearby Aldi.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook has dislocated shoulder, will undergo MRI

The Vikings running back was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Watch: Kirk Cousins lines up under guard on critical 4th down play

Kirk Cousins went "Full Kirk" at the worst possible time.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook injured, Vikings drop crucial game against 49ers

The Vikings couldn't stop the Niners' rushing attack in a 34-26 loss.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man airlifted to a hospital after police shooting in Forest Lake

Police allege that the man presented a threat to officers.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's two third-period goals take down the Lightning

Ryan Hartman's go-ahead goal defeated the two-time defending champions.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Reports: Twins reach extension with Byron Buxton

The long-term deal locks in one of the Twins' franchise players.

ATV
MN News

16-year-old Apple Valley girl killed in ATV crash near Brainerd

The crash occurred Thanksgiving Day.

ambulance
MN News

Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man charged in 'accidental' shooting that left woman dead

The 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Brooklyn Park

Shots were fired around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Earl Williams
MN News

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy

The boy would've turned three soon.

Lakeview Knolls Park, Maple Grove
MN News

Homicide victim found in Maple Grove park ID'd as Minneapolis man

The man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning.

George Zeon
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old killed 19-year-old outside Minneapolis gas station

The victim, pictured, was shot three times.

Demond Dawson
MN News

Roseville man charged for deadly Grand Avenue shooting in St. Paul

He's accused of firing multiple shots from inside a vehicle outside Billy's on Grand.