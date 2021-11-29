Victim of 'accidental' shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Duluth woman

The 23-year-old died three days after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.

The woman who was shot in the head in a truck in Brooklyn Center has been identified as a 23-year-old Duluth woman.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced late Sunday night that 23-year-old Gabrielle Agnes Johnson died Nov. 14 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, three days after the deadly shot was fired.

The medical examiner says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide. She was shot while sitting in a pickup truck on the 5600 block of North Girard Avenue, at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Charged in the shooting is Julius Smith, 24, of Brooklyn Center, who is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Johnson as she was sitting in the front seat of a red pickup truck, with Smith sitting behind her.

When questioned by police, witnesses identified Smith as being the person who fired the shot, and "generally described the shooting as an accident," the criminal complaint says.

Smith, however, tried to suggest that the occupants of the car had been robbed by two men at gunpoint through the window, and that one of the assailants' guns had gone off when he tried to knock it out of his hand, thinking it was a fake.

However, investigators were able to find surveillance footage that allegedly disproved Smith's version of events, and corroborated what the witnesses said.

Smith has been charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter – culpable negligence causing unreasonable risk.