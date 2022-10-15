Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man

Skip to main content
A 23-year-old Atlanta man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, 23, as the man who died two days after being shot in Minneapolis on Oct. 3. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. 

An appeal was launched this week to identify the three suspects in his killing.

Footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department shows that on the afternoon of Oct. 3, three suspects are shown approaching an SUV near the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. The SUV had reportedly been carjacked earlier that day.

The suspects then pulled Pendleton out of the SUV, throwing him to the ground before driving away. Pendleton appeared to be unconscious, and there was a visible bullet hole in the SUV’s passenger window.

You can see the video here (warning, upsetting scenes).

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 4.29.46 PM

Around two hours after the incident, the SUV was found in the Ericson neighborhood. Witnesses say they saw three men wearing masks running from the SUV after it was set on fire and exploded.

Authorities are asking if anyone can identify the people in the photos and video to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

