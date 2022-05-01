Skip to main content
Victim of reported accidental shooting ID'd as 64-year-old

Steve Coulston died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man who died after being shot in the head as a result of a reported accidental discharge has been identified.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Steven Coulston, 64, died following the shooting in Lake Lillian, Minnesota, on April 26.

Authorities were called to the property on the 10000 block of 165th Avenue Southwest by Coulston's wife, who reported that the gun had fired accidentally and struck Coulston in the head.

In its updated statement, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says that the circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

