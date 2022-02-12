Skip to main content
Victim of suspected kidnapping found safe

Victim of suspected kidnapping found safe

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

FBI, Flickr

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

UPDATE 6 P.M.

The FBI has confirmed that Azaria Sandifer has "been located, recovered and is safe at this time."

It has provided no further details at this time. It comes after authorities reported she had been kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, with the FBI initially describing it as a "domestic kidnapping."

Dispatch audio reports suggest that 27-year-old Derrick Fasig has been taken into custody, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Original story

Minneapolis police and the FBI are searching for a woman they say was kidnapped at gunpoint, as well as the man they believe is responsible.

Azaria Sandifer.

Azaria Sandifer.

The city's police department had reported a "domestic kidnapping" around 12:15 p.m. Thursday on the the 4200 block of Webber Parkway. FBI Minneapolis on Friday morning identified the kidnapping victim as Azaria Sandifer.

Sandifer, 30, is believed to have been kidnapped at gunpoint by 27-year-old Derrick Fasig, with whom she had a romantic relationship, authorities say.

Derrick Fasig.

Derrick Fasig.

The FBI believes Fasig is driving a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe with plate HSZ-193, and was headed east into Wisconsin.

He has not been formally charged with any crime.

They're asking anyone who knows where Sandifer or Fasig might be to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Minneapolis Police Department and FBI are both involved in the investigation.

Next Up

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Victim of suspected kidnapping found safe

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

sheridan school card for bus driver feb 11 2022 facebook
MN News

Elementary students make cards for shot school bus driver

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Where do things stand with the Vikings' coaching staff search?

Kevin O'Connell's staff is beginning to take shape.

20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1361
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson's happiness will come with wins, not QB decision or targets

Jefferson talked about Kirk Cousins on radio row this week and said he thinks the team can win with Cousins

air quality feb 11 2022
MN Weather

High winds kick up dust from exposed fields, worsen air quality

Officials reported "persistent" wind gusts of 40 mph in some spots.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN News

FDA waiting for 3rd dose data before authorizing COVID vaccine to under 5s

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Mom leaves car running, thief drives off with 4-year-old inside

Police say she was making a delivery when the car was taken.

flickr walgreens mike mozart
MN News

Parking lot crash that killed 94-year-old ruled an accident

The medical examiner identified the victim Friday.

zimmer 1
MN Property

Gallery: The home of ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is for sale for $2M

The home has eight bathrooms.

Jesse Powell
MN News

More women accuse MN divorce attorney of sexual assault

Prosecutors filed additional felony criminal charges against him this week.

Flickr - Ordway exterior
TV, Movies and The Arts

As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 11

The state's test positivity rate continues to plummet this month.

Related

MPD missing Heard - crop 1_
MN News

Minneapolis woman missing a week is found safe

The 36-year-old is receiving help, Minneapolis PD says.

Police lights
MN News

Domestic kidnapping reported in Minneapolis, police say

Few details are available as of 4:30 p.m.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

The bystander ran after the suspect as he tried to flee the crash scene.

minneapolis police
MN News

Update: Missing 21-year-old 'vulnerable adult' found safe, MPD says

Police had asked for the public's help locating her.

Marshik minneapolis MN united
MN News

Mpls. woman reported missing, apartment door found ajar

Many items — including her purse, phone and winter gear — were still inside.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

MN News

Update: Abducted woman found safe, suspect arrested

Reports say a man with a gun abducted the woman.