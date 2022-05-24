Victim of wrong-way driver crash ID'd as Hutchinson 19-year-old

Arianna M. Vos has been identified as the victim killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver southwest of the Twin Cities last weekend.

The 19-year-old from Hutchinson was a passenger in a Nissan Rogue that was struck head-on by a 34-year-old man who was going the wrong way on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the wrong-way driver was northbound in the southbound lanes when his Ford Explorer struck the Nissan, which was occupied by Vos and two other women around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Vos was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver of the Nissan, a 20-year-old from Gaylord, and the other passenger, a 20-year-old from Hutchinson, were taken to HCMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three women were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not detected on any of them, per the crash report.

The wrong-way driver, a Chaska man, is being investigated for possible alcohol impairment and could face criminal charges, according to the Star Tribune.

"You were taken from us so suddenly and far too soon in a tragic car accident hit by a drunk driver," Vos' sister wrote in a Facebook post.

The Chaska man was not injured in the crash.