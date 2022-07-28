Victim paralyzed, 29 bullets hit car in Janesville shooting

The shooting that shocked the small town of Janesville in southern Minnesota this week left the victim paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his thoracic vertebrae, according to charges filed in Waseca County.

Per the charges, 26-year-old Devonte B. Phillips, of Waseca, was with 31-year-old William Peavy when gunfire erupted at about 3:07 p.m. Monday in the area of 201 East Main Street in Janesville.

Police say Peavy was driving and Phillips was in the passenger seat when they pulled up next to the victim, who was in his vehicle, near the Janesville bank. Witnesses told investigators that Phillips fired the shots.

A total of 29 bullets impacted the side of the victim's car, according to the charges.

A view of the area where the shooting happened Monday afternoon. Google Streetview

After the shooting, Peavy allegedly fled the scene in the four-door sedan with tinted windows, going east on Hwy. 14 towards Waseca. A Waseca County sergeant en route to the shooting spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects for 1-2 miles before they pulled over.

More officers arrived and the men were arrested. Two handguns were found in the car, including one that matched the 9 mm bullets recovered at the scene.

Phillips has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a weapon and ammo. Peavy has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.