Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead

A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.

The victims "drove to where they were discovered," police said.

Both teens were taken to area hospitals, where one of them died. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"One 17-year-old male was arrested for aiding and abetting murder and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. It is believed that there may still be suspects at large; however, there is no known danger to the public. It is believed that the suspects and victims knew one another, and this is not believed to be a random crime," Brooklyn Park PD said in an update Saturday morning.

No further information has been released.