Victims in double killing ID'd as father and son; suspect was son's roommate

A man killed his roommate and his roommate's father early Saturday in St. Louis County, authorities said.

Skylar Hunter and Jamie Hunter. Go Fund Me

Authorities say a Brookston man killed his roommate and his roommate's father in Culver Township Saturday morning, before killing himself after a police chase.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the victims in the double homicide as Skylar Cody Hunter, 31, of Brookston, and his father Jamie Allen Hunter, 51, of Moose Lake.

They identified the suspect, who is dead, as Cody Wayne Pirila, 31, of Brookston. Pirila lived with Skylar Hunter on the 9000 block of Eklund Road in Culver Township.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home around 1 a.m. Saturday after a request for a welfare check. They found two men dead outside of the home.

While investigators were gathering information, a Minnesota State Trooper spotted a vehicle a few miles away. The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled.

A short pursuit ensued and it was determined the driver was the suspect in the double homicide. Pirila called 911 and confessed to the killings and indicated he wanted to kill himself.

The trooper used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), causing the vehicle to skid into a ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive. After the vehicle came to a rest, Pirila shot himself while still inside the vehicle.

Pirila was struggling with mental health problems, his family told investigators, according to FOX 9.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up for the Hunters to help cover funeral and travel expenses. The page says Skylar and Pirila were best friends.

The sheriff's office said it isn't looking for anyone else involved in the incident and there isn't believed to be a further threat to public safety. Anyone who does have information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 218-336-4350.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.