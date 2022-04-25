Skip to main content
Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Two men who were fatally shot in Minneapolis have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Vincent E. Lewis, 45, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head April 17 on the 2900 block of S 14th Ave. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died on the morning of April 20. 

"Preliminary information indicates that at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle before the vehicle fled the area," police said.

The second homicide victim identified over the weekend by the medical examiner is 20-year-old I Am King Majesty Allah, of Minneapolis. 

Allah was shot in the head around 4:50 p.m. April 20 on the 5100 block of N Bryant Ave. in Minneapolis. Paramedics took him to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died April 22. 

Police say Allah was standing outside a vehicle talking with people inside of it when shots were fired, with those in the vehicle fleeing the scene immediately. 

Police have not announced arrests for either homicide and the investigations are ongoing.  

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-8477, or filing a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

