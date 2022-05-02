Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office described the incident as a "boating tragedy," saying the two men were ejected after losing control of the boat shortly after leaving the landing on the north side of the lake.

Witnesses heard calls for help, prompting some local residents to take their boats onto the lake in an attempt to the find them.

A search effort led by the Washington County Dive Team, DNR, and State Patrol searched the lake until after midnight and before weathers conditions deteriorated.

The search resumed Saturday, with the second body being recovered around 4 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.