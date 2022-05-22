Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

Authorities have identified the man and woman who died after a volley of bullets was fired at a vehicle in Robbinsdale on Thursday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed that Damone Rhodes, 28, and Aaronesia Clark, 24, both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were both found inside a vehicle that was riddled with gunshots around 3:40 p.m. at County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue North.

Clark was living in Minneapolis at the time of her death. A home location for Rhodes was not given by the medical examiner.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in north Minneapolis.