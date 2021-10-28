Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

The two people at a northern Minnesota home when it exploded, killing one of them and severely injuring the other, have been identified as a husband and wife.

Eva and Michael Gramse, both 72 years old, were at the home in Greenwood Township Wednesday morning when the explosion occurred, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. First responders arrived on the scene around 9:40 am. to find Michael seriously injured in the yard outside the home.

Despite his wounds, he was able to tell authorities his wife, Eva, was still in the home. He also provided a few details about the incident before being airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Authorities found human remains inside what was left of the home, which the sheriff's office had described as "totally destroyed." They are presuming the remains are those of Eva Gramse, though the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will confirm it, the sheriff's office said.

Eva and Michael Gramse are from Faribault, according to the sheriff's office, and owned the Greenwood Township property.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.