Skip to main content
Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Via Google Streetview.

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Prosecutors in Carver County allege the owner of Vic's Bar & Grill in Victoria failed to file both his individual and business tax returns over the span of multiple years and failed to remit sales tax collected by his business. 

Paul M. Carlson, of Chanhassen, is charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns, six counts of failing to pay sales tax, and six counts of failing to file corporate franchise tax returns. 

The complaint alleges Carlson failed to file his individual income tax returns and his S-Corporation tax returns for the tax years 2015 through 2020. 

Additionally, Carlson is accused of failing to remit sales tax collected by his restaurant during those years. 

Carlson allegedly told investigators he knew of his obligation to file Minnesota income taxes and did not have a reason for failing to do so. 

He is accused of owing more than $444,000 in unpaid tax, penalties and interest, according to the charges. 

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.27.14 PM
MN News

Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

CrumblCookies
MN News

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

closed sign unsplash
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores and services will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours.

320937226_521173979962438_42074122896600973_n
MN Lifestyle

Anonymous Waconia family hands out 'Clark W. Griswold Exterior Illumination' awards

A friend of the family said they love "the magic of being anonymous."

Pic: MnDOT
MN News

Watch: Traffic cams capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts Wednesday

Conditions will be even worse Thursday and Friday.

snow plow msp airport
MN Weather

FAA issues 'ground stop' at MSP Airport due to snow and ice

The stop is set to expire at 8 p.m., but could be extended.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday

A blizzard is hitting Minnesota.

Related

restaurant-602894_1280
MN News

Shakopee restaurant owner charged with 58 tax crimes

The woman, from Savage, is accused of underreporting sales to avoid tax.

Darbar India Grill & Bar
MN News

Owners of Darbar India Grill restaurants charged with tax crimes

Officials say the locations evaded paying more than $280K in sales tax.

darbar indian grill
MN News

Darbar India Grill, owners convicted after underreporting $280K in tax

Prosecutors alleged the restaurants evaded paying more than $280,000 in sales tax.

Port of Duluth-Superior
MN News

Duluth souvenir store owner charged with tax evasion

Shimon Shaked allegedly evaded more than $800,000 worth of income tax.

for rent sign
MN News

Bayport man charged with 74 tax crimes in connection to vacation rental scam

He's accused of owing $194,961.43 in taxes and accused of stealing $17,960 from renters.

Tax forms
MN News

Charges: Plymouth man didn't file taxes for six years

The man allegedly did not file taxes for six years, and did not pay for four years

kitchen cleaning
MN News

St. Paul cleaning service owners charged with 45 sales tax crimes

The St. Paul pair failed to pay more than $50,000 in sales tax.

MN News

Burnsville restaurant owners are facing tax fraud charges

They allegedly used zappers software to avoid sales tax.