Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Prosecutors in Carver County allege the owner of Vic's Bar & Grill in Victoria failed to file both his individual and business tax returns over the span of multiple years and failed to remit sales tax collected by his business.

Paul M. Carlson, of Chanhassen, is charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns, six counts of failing to pay sales tax, and six counts of failing to file corporate franchise tax returns.

The complaint alleges Carlson failed to file his individual income tax returns and his S-Corporation tax returns for the tax years 2015 through 2020.

Additionally, Carlson is accused of failing to remit sales tax collected by his restaurant during those years.

Carlson allegedly told investigators he knew of his obligation to file Minnesota income taxes and did not have a reason for failing to do so.

He is accused of owing more than $444,000 in unpaid tax, penalties and interest, according to the charges.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.