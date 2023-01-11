Video: Cameras capture crashes on Twin Cities' ice rink roads Wednesday morning

Roads were slicked up as Minnesotans were heading out for the morning commute.

Video from Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured vehicles slipping and sliding all over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning as overnight freezing rain caused havoc on the roads.

Cameras showed some vehicles sliding into ditches, crashing into other vehicles, and spinning out on icy roadways.

The National Weather Service advised everyone in the Twin Cities and south metro area to delay driving until after 10 a.m.

MN Safety/MnDOT Traffic Camera

Metro Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority also suspended its services briefly due to the treacherous travel conditions.

The Minnesota State Patrol said statewide from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 202 crashes were reported with 27 of them involving injuries. Fortunately, no serious or fatal incidents were noted. Over 200 vehicles spun out or drove off the road during the timeframe, with 22 semi jackknifes reported.

Five vehicles in Inver Grove Heights ended up off the road along Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly after 9 a.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, roads have dried up in the Twin Cities area but snowy and ice-covered roads persist in northern Minnesota.