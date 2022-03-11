Video shows Edina HS students using racist accent, making Nazi salute

Skip to main content
Video emerges of Edina High School students using racist accent, making Nazi salute

"The nature of the post is culturally insensitive and violates our core values," the principal said.

The principal of Edina High School said his administration "responded immediately, investigated and took appropriate action" after learning of a racist video posted online by students. 

Andrew Beaton, principal of the metro high school since 2017, said the clip was posted to a private social media account, and that school leaders learned about it Thursday. 

"The nature of the post is culturally insensitive and violates our core values," Beaton said in a statement, noting it "disrupted our school environment."

According to both MPR and the Star Tribune, the video shows Edina High School students laughing as others speak in a stereotypical, racist Asian accent. One is also seen briefly giving a Nazi salute.

Social media posts say the students involved are seniors, though the school has not confirmed as much.

“We understand that this has caused harm to members of our school community, and will create a space for students to speak about how this has impacted them,” said Beaton, adding the school “will quickly respond to any activity that does not align with" its mission of equitability and inclusivity. 

Edina is the latest Minnesota high school dealing with racist videos or incidents by students. 

New Prague High School's athletics have been plagued with allegations of racism in recent weeks, most recently students appearing to flash the white power symbol at the state hockey tournament. 

Prior Lake High School officials have dealt with multiple similar incidents since November, including a racist video posted by students that made national headlines, and two racist notes targeting Black students in February.

And in Minnetonka, the varsity basketball coach stepped away after a white student on the team called three Black classmates the N-word and told them to kill themselves.

