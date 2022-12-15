Skip to main content

Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota

One person has died on Minnesota roads during the snow, with around 10 injured.

The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.

In addition to that, there have been 241 reported spinouts, and seven jackknifed semis.

The fatality happened in the early hours of Friday morning on Hwy. 62 in Minneapolis, where a 39-year-old man drove into a bridge support at 34th Avenue, and died at the scene.

The video above compiled by Minnesota Safety shows a number of incidents and spinouts captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras.

