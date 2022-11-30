Skip to main content

Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge

A scary moment in Oakdale.

I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway.

The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m.

At this time there's no word of any injuries in the crash. Traffic camera footage provided by MnDOT didn't show the crash as it happened but does show the aftermath, with a number of emergency responders still at the scene.

As of 8:25 p.m. the trailer was still hanging over the edge of the bridge.

More than 8 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, causing havoc on metro roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says as of 6 p.m., there were around 300 crashes, more than 200 vehicle spinouts, and 17 jackknifed semis statewide.

