Skip to main content
Video: Man harasses Jimmy John's workers, wishes death on them over mask mandate

Video: Man harasses Jimmy John's workers, wishes death on them over mask mandate

"When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head," the man asks.

Reddit, Google Street View

"When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head," the man asks.

A video posted to Reddit on Monday shows a man wishing death upon workers at a Minnesota Jimmy John's. 

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton earlier this month declared a local emergency requiring people to wear face masks in all indoor public areas, regardless of vaccination status, amid the surge in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant. The mask mandate went into effect on Jan. 16 and is set to expire on Feb. 7.

And a man who walked into Jimmy John's was not happy the sandwich shop was enforcing the mandate. 

Here's the 3-minute video, which was posted to the r/RochesterMN subreddit, as well as shared on other subreddits r/PublicFreakout and r/antimaskers:

"You can't help me without a mask even though the order, declaration by Queen Jezebel herself, clearly says there is room for medical exemptions," the man, who is filming the interaction, says to the workers behind the counter. He's apparently referring to Mayor Norton as Queen Jezebel. In the Bible, Queen Jezebel disregarded the rights of the common people.

A worker responds but it's hard to hear (they're masked), but it sounds as if they are saying the man can order outside to get a sandwich. 

The man who recorded the video inside Jimmy John's.

The man who recorded the video inside Jimmy John's.

"You're saying I can't be in here, that's what you're saying," the man responds. "You're saying I cannot be in this public space without a face paper on, that's what you're saying."

Another employee speaks to the man about following the rules. 

"I'm following the rules," the man said, adding: "You can't serve me without a diaper on my face, is that what you're saying?"

The employee corrects him, saying it's not a diaper but a face mask. And the man responds: "A face covering. An effective face covering. What's effective?"

The man goes on to criticize the employees' masks and an employee responds, "You're not going to convince us, we're not going to convince you."

"What are you guys afraid of? Why do you wear it?" the man asks. "Are you afraid of something?"

Then a third employee walks up and tells the man, "We're not serving you. Please leave." 

The first employee remarks they've gone over this five times and the man responds, "Five times? Why don't we go over it 100 times? When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head."

An employee says they have the right to refuse service to him and the man says they could trespass him, "That's everybody's end around on this," he added.

The man goes on to say he doesn't need a mask on and then states, "Well clearly Jimmy John's in Rochester Minnesota does not need any more damn business, I'll make sure of that," the man says. 

He then mocks an employee's comment that the world-renowned Mayo Clinic is the best hospital in the world and the employee says to leave. 

"Just leave, that's what it's come to," the man says. "Well, I hope you all are proud of yourselves and I hope you die a thousand deaths a day because that's what's going on. Have a good day."

The man then walks out and turns the camera on himself to say, "I tell you what. I'd like to swear right now but I'd like to keep it decent. This is what it's come to in Rochester, Minnesota, the town with the guy said 'the best hospital in the world,' so Jimmy John's no more gets our business. Just wanted to show you all what we're dealing with here, again, in Queen Jezebel's land of tyranny."

It's unclear where the video was first posted and who the man is — he did not identify himself. It's also unclear which Rochester location this incident occurred. There are three in the city. 

This rant on Jimmy John's workers comes as restaurants in cities with mandates have asked for grace and customers to be kind to workers who are tasked with enforcing them.

Next Up

jimmy john's rochester antimask rant guy
MN Coronavirus

Video: Man harasses Jimmy John's workers, wishes death on them over mask mandate

"When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head," the man asks.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Michigan writer: 'Don't count out the Vikings' on Jim Harbaugh

Are the Vikings a dark horse to hire Michigan's head coach?

st louis park shooting 1
MN News

St. Louis Park PD release photos of vehicle involved in shooting on I-394

A man was shot multiple times as he drove down I-394 last week.

FJ68m4BWYAMdiw-
MN Gophers

Perfect 10: Gophers gymnasts make history with two perfect scores

Mya Hooten and Ona Loper were literally perfect on Monday night.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

Blaine VFW video screengrab crop N West Twitter
MN News

Authorities now looking into MN lawmaker's report of assault

Video shows Rep. Nolan West being grabbed and pushed out of a public event.

TajPharmaImages WIkimedia Commons ivermectin
MN Coronavirus

COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing meds

The clinical trial includes the much-discussed drug ivermectin.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 3.48.57 PM
MN News

Suspect crashes into Minneapolis snow plow, fires shots at plow driver

The plow driver was pulled to the side of the road when the incident happened.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

District fires school counselor accused of sexually assaulting student

He's been charged with felony criminal sexual conduct.

Moorhead family
MN News

Authorities pinpoint source of CO that killed family of 7

The victims, all members of Hernandez-Pinto family, were found dead in a Moorhead home.

Snow sculpting stillwater
Minnesota Life

Photos: Winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

Twelve teams from around the world competed.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-15 at 7.17.27 AM
MN Shopping

Viral video: Customer argues with Menards worker over store mask policy

The incident happened in Buffalo on Thursday, hours after the CDC issued new guidance on face masks for vaccinated people.

Mayo clinic
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic tightens mask guidelines, visitor restrictions

The clinic will ask visitors to wear medical or surgical masks.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin, Moorhead schools enact mask mandates

Previously, the districts were only recommending masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

City of Ramsey votes to stop enforcing Minnesota's face mask mandate

City Council members say it infringes on individual rights.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

face mask
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce decision on statewide mask mandate this week

The simplest thing people can do to get kids back into schools and make sure businesses remain open is to wear a mask, Walz said.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Rochester schools may change mask rules to require them for all

The school board will consider the proposal, as well as others, on Aug. 17.

ramsey city council
MN News

Ramsey councilor condemned for comparing mask mandate to Japanese internment

She made the comparison in support of her resolution to not use city resources to enforce the state's mask mandate.