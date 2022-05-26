Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

A plane landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport amid emergency crews standing by as the pilot was apparently knowingly about to hit the runway with a blown tire.

Aviation enthusiast Eric Paul, of First Xperiences Aviation & Travel, was at the airport viewing area Tuesday when a Mesa Airlines Boeing 737-400 made an emergency landing.

His video shows the left rear tires shredding upon impact with the runway, while noting in the video that he was told the aircraft's tires blew during takeoff from Cincinnati.

In a 2017 question and answer for USA Today, retired flight captain John Cox discussed what happens when a tire blows during takeoff.

"The flight crew cannot know if the tire has caused any additional damage to the airplane. In some cases the landing gear is left extended to prevent the tire casing (if it is still attached) from becoming lodged in the wheel well. The more conservative action is to return to the departure airport for landing," Cox wrote.

No further information is available, but Bring Me The News has reached out to both Mesa Airlines and the Minneapolis Airports Commission about the incident.