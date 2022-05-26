Skip to main content
Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

First Xperiences Aviation & TravelFirst Xperiences Aviation & Travel

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

A plane landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport amid emergency crews standing by as the pilot was apparently knowingly about to hit the runway with a blown tire. 

Aviation enthusiast Eric Paul, of First Xperiences Aviation & Travel, was at the airport viewing area Tuesday when a Mesa Airlines Boeing 737-400 made an emergency landing. 

His video shows the left rear tires shredding upon impact with the runway, while noting in the video that he was told the aircraft's tires blew during takeoff from Cincinnati. 

In a 2017 question and answer for USA Today, retired flight captain John Cox discussed what happens when a tire blows during takeoff. 

"The flight crew cannot know if the tire has caused any additional damage to the airplane. In some cases the landing gear is left extended to prevent the tire casing (if it is still attached) from becoming lodged in the wheel well. The more conservative action is to return to the departure airport for landing," Cox wrote. 

No further information is available, but Bring Me The News has reached out to both Mesa Airlines and the Minneapolis Airports Commission about the incident. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 9.34.43 AM
MN News

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

St. Paul man charged in online 'sextortion' scheme targeting at least 500 girls

Yue Vang, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Great Dane Rescue and Sanctuary
MN News

Emaciated Great Danes rescued after being found living in minivan

Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin posted that two of the dogs are in "rough condition" and "barely hanging on."

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

2 years since George Floyd's killing, Biden signs exec order on policing

The signing comes on the second anniversary of Floyd's murder by police in south Minneapolis.

earlyseason
MN Business

Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas in the Midwest for 60 years.

covid
MN Health

Mayo Clinic, CDC address concerns over monkeypox in the US

The CDC does not currently think there is a significant threat to the general public.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man killed brother, left body in homemade camper for 7 months

James Robert Hess, 48, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota's biggest Thai festival to be hosted in front of State Capitol

The Thai New Year, or Songkran, is one of the most celebrated holidays in Thailand.

Mara by Chef Gavin Kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Reservation holders at Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant asked to rebook after mishap

Mara opens next month in the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

USATSI_18349907
MN News

Uvalde school massacre: MN Democrats call for action, Republicans prayers

The tragedy in Texas has sparked different reactions from Minnesota's congressional delegation.

Related

Spirit Airlines
MN News

Engine issue causes Spirit Airlines to make emergency landing at MSP

The flight took off at about 7:15 p.m. and landed safely less than 45 minutes later.

MN News

Delta makes emergency landing at MSP for broken window

The flight took off at MSP and was bound for Seattle.

MN News

Unruly passenger forces Paris flight to make emergency landing at MSP

The flight was delayed by about 90 minutes.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

MN News

Delta flight leaving MSP lands at wrong airport, sparks investigation

MN News

Plane lands at MSP Airport without its front landing gear

The flight diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul from Duluth to make the landing.

MN News

United flight to MSP declares emergency after report of gun

TSA says the men arrested were Air Marshals and the situation should've been avoided.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

FAA: Landing gear 'collapsed' on Sun Country flight from Vegas to MSP

The plane reportedly made a "hard landing" upon returning to the Vegas airport.