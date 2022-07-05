Skip to main content
Watch: Fireworks fired at people, buildings in downtown Minneapolis

Footage shared widely on social media shows chaotic scenes downtown on Fourth of July evening.

A Minneapolis resident

Videos taken by residents of downtown Minneapolis depict the chaotic scenes on Fourth of July, as groups people fired fireworks from vehicles, aimed them at each other, and set them off near property.

Video sent to Bring Me The News by a Minneapolis resident who wished to remain anonymous shows people lighting fireworks and throwing them toward people, cars and residential buildings in downtown Minneapolis Monday night. 

The person who took the videos said they saw it happening around Southeast Main Street and 6th Avenue Southeast, near the north end of the Stone Arch Bridge at Father Hennepin Park.

Check out the videos of the chaotic scenes below. Warning: some profanity can be heard in one of the videos.

In one of the videos, a male is seen holding a firework while another male lights it, then once it is lit, he throws it, shouting "call the police, p****!"

"There was a point where some people shot three medium-sized bottle rockets directly at me," the person tells Bring Me The News. He adds there were a lot of ground-level detonations of large fireworks with people "running and screaming."

It's among several videos captured showing fireworks being fired towards people and property in Minneapolis Monday night, with the following one going viral on social media, showing someone shooting Roman candles from a vehicle, causing screams on the streets.

Minneapolis Police Department has not responded to requests for comment from Bring Me The News despite being asked early Tuesday morning, with other media outlets similarly not hearing back from the department's press office.

The same night, less than 10 minutes away at Boom Island Park, eight people were hospitalized from a shooting that broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Several of the victims were noted to be in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
