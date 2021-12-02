Video shows MPD officer grab, throw Aldi customer

An Instagram video posted Wednesday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer grab a man in an Aldi by the jacket and wrestle him to the ground, as bystanders accuse the officer of being overly aggressive.

"No, you escalated the situation," a person can be heard saying when the officer says he's arresting the man for obstruction. "You escalated the situation and made this happen. ... It's two people having a conversation with each other and you decided to escalate the situation by shoving him."

The nearly 5-minute video, posted at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, was taken at an Aldi location. The Minneapolis Police Department's incident information says it occurred at 6:04 p.m. at the store on 1311 Franklin Ave. E.

RacketMN first reported on the video.

The video starts mid-confrontation, with a man — later identified as a 64-year-old from Minneapolis — yelling at the police officer, "Don't put your hands on me." The officer then reaches out, grab the man's coat and says, "You're out," before swinging him toward the window and attempting repeatedly to pull him to the ground.

"What are you doing? You're supposed to de-escalate!" a witness yells.

Bystanders accuse the officer of being the first person to put their hands on someone, asking again and again, "How is this de-escalating?"

After a couple of minutes the officer lets go of the man, who backs away and says: "All I said is, you keep your hands off me. That's all I told you."



The officer appears to asks other nearby if anything happened, and whether everyone paid for their items. Then, they bring the man outside to a squad car and tell him he is under arrest for obstruction.

"You cannot put your hands on me," he tells the officer, who replies: "Yes I can."

The officer puts the man, who continues to protest, in handcuffs. as bystanders get his name.

"This man was having a conversation with someone else," an off-camera voice is heard saying as the officer empties the man's pockets. "No pushing, no shoving, no physical interaction occurred until [the officer] initiated the physical action as seen in this video."

Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News the "matter" was "referred to the Office of Police Conduct Review for evaluation."

"Department policy and training continues to emphasize the importance of de-escalation efforts to stabilize and resolve situations when safe and feasible," the statement added.

Hennepin County jail records show the man seen being arrested in the video was booked at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday. The Minneapolis Police Department charged him with misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, interfering with a peace officer.

An order for conditional release states he must stay away from the Aldi location. His next court date is Jan. 5, 2022.