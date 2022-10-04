Watch: Speeding drivers use Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake

Skip to main content
Video shows speeding drivers using Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake

Community members have called for better safety precautions in response.

Alex/Reddit

A motorist's dashcam captured two dangerous drivers traveling at high speeds in a Minneapolis bike lane.

Reddit user Alex captured the incident Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on E. 28th St. The two cars can be seen speeding in the bike lanes before cutting back into traffic at the intersection of S. 12th Ave., passing by Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Many voiced their frustration with the recklessness of the drivers, but also the relative ease with which they're able to shift from the street to the bike lane.

"Put up bollards and plant trees. Separate cars from people physically and non-negotiably," one Reddit user wrote in response to the video.

Some of what are classed as protected bikeway use plastic "bollards" in Minneapolis, with one user noting that many of them are seen flattened around the city.

In fact, if you check out the Google Streetview for the stretch of road in the video above, you can see one of the bollards has been knocked to the ground.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 12.34.50 PM

"I hate the slappy d*** bollards because they don't stop vehicles from entering the bike space," they said. "I like concrete planters: they actually physically stop vehicles, need replacing less often, can add vegetation to a space, can serve as a canvas for local art and are less expensive to install than curbs in between complete street replacements."

Besides bollards, other items such as cameras, street lights and more serious driving offenses are mentioned for safety improvement in the comments.

Local bike advocacy groups have called for better safety measures for cyclists in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Twin Cities.

According to the World Resources Institute, some safer infrastructure to implement in bike lanes include visible paint, reflective plastic cones, freestanding barriers and the use of bollards.

Our Streets Mpls, formerly known as the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition, states on its website that changing the infrastructure of how streets are designed will go a longer way than having more enforcement by police.

"We think this because increasing traffic enforcement amplifies racial disparities. Plus, changing the way streets are designed is the most effective way to make streets places for people," the organization says.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota for comment, as well as Minneapolis Police Department.

