Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 94 near Casselton, North Dakota, during Monday's blizzard.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate Monday morning, where photos showed whiteout conditions that prompted no-travel advisories in many areas of North Dakota and the eventual closure of I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown due to blizzard conditions.

According to Valley News Live, the pileup began with a rear-end crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi that blocked both lanes of westbound I-94. Then oncoming motorists unable to see the crash hit the vehicles, creating the pileup.

Here's a video from John Hejl, a member of the Casselton Fire Department, that shows some of the wreckage from the pileup.

In total, 14 vehicles were involved: six semi-trucks and eight-passenger vehicles, the North Dakota Highway Patrol told Valley News Live.

Six people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 69-year-old woman who suffered serious injures, the publication states.

This video shows a group of firefighters rescuing someone pinned in a crashed vehicle.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about five hours while authorities worked to clear the scene.

No travel is advised in southeastern North Dakota and I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown continues to be closed due to blowing snow that's causing icy roads, zero visibility and severe drifting, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning.

"The highway is impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow," NDDOT said, calling conditions "life-threatening."

Monday's crash is still under investigation.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the North Dakota Highway Patrol for more information.