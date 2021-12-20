Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.
A football fan from Minnesota has died from a traumatic brain injury suffered during a fall at the Vikings and Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 21. 

Josh Engle, a husband and father of four from Maple Lake, suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Vikings-Packers game in Minneapolis. According to his CaringBridge page, Engle and his friends were on their way to the concession stands during the first drive of the game when Engle fell down the stairs about 20 feet and collided with the glass barrier at the bottom. 

Engle was placed on a stretcher and rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. He suffered multiple brain bleeds, a fractured scull and a blood clot that he ultimately wasn't able to recover from. 

Engle died with his wife by his side on Dec. 14. 

The Vikings issued a statement about Engle's death on Sunday. 

"We are deeply saddened by the recent death of Josh Engle, who experienced a tragic fall during the first quarter of the Packers-Vikings game on November 21. Josh was a passionate Vikings fan, but more importantly, based on our conversations with his family, he was a loving husband, father, and friend. Our hearts go out to the entire Engle family during this difficult time," the statement says. 

Engle was an organ donor, which led to him being honored on his final day as he was transported to an operating room with his family behind him, and hospital staff lining the halls in silence.

"Without words they embraced our grief and lightened the burden. For them to step away from all the hard work they were doing to honor Josh like that was amazing. The experience was powerful, and we will never forget it," a journal entry on Engle's CaringBridge reads. 

Engle's favorite NFL team was the San Francisco 49ers, with the Vikings close behind, according to his CaringBridge. His family made sure to have the Vikings-49ers game on the TV in his hospital room on Nov. 28. 

A GoFundMe for the Engles has so far generated about $10,000. You can donate by clicking here. The GoFundMe describes Engle as a kind, compassionate and generous. 

"It’s not often that we are blessed with a person as kind, compassionate, and generous as Josh. He was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, and a great and loyal friend to so many people. He touched so many of our lives. Josh had chosen to be an organ donor and will be able to help other families that are going through equally devastating situations. We were surprised to find out that the act of saving lives through organ donation is an incredible and rare gift. Josh was only the 36th donor for the year at HCMC which is the largest hospital by population in Minnesota. The second largest had 26 donors for the year to date. The hospital already had recipients pre-screened to be a candidate for his donation. We are so proud that Josh chose to be an organ donor."

"Josh leaves behind his loving wife Amber and their 4 children: Emily (15), Mackenzie (14), Brayden (9) and Layla (7).

"Although it is impossible to place a monetary value on the loss of a loving father and husband, we are starting this fund to try to lesson the financial burden of medical expenses, cremation, and related expenses. Thank you so much for keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers."

