Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

A bloody night in Minneapolis as gunfire in three separate incidents left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and seven others injured. 

The first incident happened just after 8:15 p.m., with the 16-year-old boy found lying in a parking lot in the area of Knox and Plymouth avenues. The boy was in critical condition from gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance. 

About three hours later – at 11:12 p.m. – gunfire was heard by police coming from the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue, with officers finding a man and woman at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries – and as that was happening, a man suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" arrived at North Memorial Hospital, and another man with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" showed up at Abbott Northwestern before being moved to Hennepin Healthcare. 

Police believe the gunfire that injured those four people came from an SUV, with the driver speeding away from the scene. 

Then around 1 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 1400 block of Washington Ave. S. on a report of a shooting that began inside Bullwinkle's Saloon, with more shots fired after the altercation moved outside the bar. 

A man in his 30s was found at the scene and taken by paramedics to HCMC, where he died. A second man with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds was also rushed to the hospital, while two other men with non-life-threatening wounds from the shooting were taken there by a private vehicle.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside a bar hosting a private party. That altercation escalated to gunfire. The altercation moved outside where more shots were fired," Minneapolis police said. 

In total, two people were killed and seven others were injured in the three shootings. The killings mark the 61st and 62nd known homicides in Minneapolis this year. 

No arrests have been announced. '

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

