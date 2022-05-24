Skip to main content
Violent Offender Task Force in standoff with suspect in St. Cloud

Violent Offender Task Force in standoff with suspect in St. Cloud

Police announced the standoff at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Cloud Police Department

Police announced the standoff at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are engaged in a standoff with a suspect at an apartment building in St. Cloud and asking the public to the avoid the area Tuesday. 

At 10:14 a.m., the St. Cloud Police Department announced that the standoff was happening on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue South, with a man inside an apartment being uncooperative with police and a Violent Offender Task Force. 

"After knocking and announcing the warrant service, suspect threatened officers through the closed door. A short time later suspect discharged a weapon one time inside the apartment. No other shots have been fired. No known injuries at this time. Negotiations are ongoing," St. Cloud police said. 

Police have blocked off the area and closed nearby Oak Grove Road and Goettens Way. 

No information about the suspect has been provided. 

This is a developing story. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Violent Offender Task Force in standoff with suspect in St. Cloud

Police announced the standoff at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 11.08.59 AM
MN News

Cause of fire that destroyed Waterville bar remains unknown

The fire destroyed the Funky Munky Bar and damaged several other properties.

dicks house of sport Minnetonka_48
MN Shopping

Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

The grand opening is set for June 3, with special guests appearing June 3-5.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair reveals its free concert lineup for 2022

More than 900 performances will happen across numerous stages.

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.58.36 PM
MN Music and Radio

Eric Perkins, Miss Minnesota, Paul Fletcher create new podcast

The podcast is released Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and is available wherever you find podcasts.

Mock aircraft cabin.
MN News

MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Scripps National Spelling Bee
Minnesota Life

These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The upcoming event in Maryland will be the first fully in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019.

covid, kids
MN Coronavirus

New data shows how omicron has impacted kids in Minnesota

The new data shows breakthrough data during the omicron period, which began Dec. 19, 2021.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

Related

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Police: 9-year-old boy shot in St. Cloud Saturday night

The shot was fired around 8:20 p.m., police said.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Homicide investigation in St. Cloud following Wednesday shooting

The victim's identity has not been released.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Woman found dead in St. Cloud apartment

Police have described her death as "suspicious."

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Rape, incest suspect from Indiana is caught in St. Cloud

The 40-year-old was found in an apartment building.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Suspect wanted in St. Paul fatally shot by police in St. Cloud

It was one of two police shootings in Minnesota on Tuesday.