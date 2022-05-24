Violent Offender Task Force in standoff with suspect in St. Cloud

Police are engaged in a standoff with a suspect at an apartment building in St. Cloud and asking the public to the avoid the area Tuesday.

At 10:14 a.m., the St. Cloud Police Department announced that the standoff was happening on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue South, with a man inside an apartment being uncooperative with police and a Violent Offender Task Force.

"After knocking and announcing the warrant service, suspect threatened officers through the closed door. A short time later suspect discharged a weapon one time inside the apartment. No other shots have been fired. No known injuries at this time. Negotiations are ongoing," St. Cloud police said.

Police have blocked off the area and closed nearby Oak Grove Road and Goettens Way.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.